Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Cogent Communications worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after acquiring an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 454,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 205,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 355,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $34,955.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,024 shares of company stock worth $1,127,107. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.