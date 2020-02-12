Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $167.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

