Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $9.16 Million Investment in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 171,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,360,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,067,000 after purchasing an additional 113,467 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,131,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

