Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Atrion worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Atrion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atrion by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atrion by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRI opened at $682.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $720.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $750.80. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $675.34 and a 12 month high of $948.03. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.15.

In other Atrion news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total transaction of $197,077.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Emile A. Battat bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 148,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

