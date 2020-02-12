Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,920 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,105,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 225,502 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

