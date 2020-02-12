Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,600 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ALLETE worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 128,096 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

In other ALLETE news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.