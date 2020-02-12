Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1,212.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

