Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of National HealthCare worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

In other National HealthCare news, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. Also, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,232.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

