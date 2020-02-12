Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 10,425 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Murphy Oil worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold 7,386 shares of company stock worth $185,129 in the last three months. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

