Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 13,800 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,143,000 after purchasing an additional 954,690 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,728,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,773,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,623,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,404,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after buying an additional 58,447 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

