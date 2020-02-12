Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 583,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 265,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 235,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $205.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.83 and a 12-month high of $207.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

