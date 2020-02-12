Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 983,788 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 983,788 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

