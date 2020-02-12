Bezant Market Capitalization Hits $4.59 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Bezant has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $906,652.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.03502374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00150580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,600,628 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

