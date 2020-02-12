BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,860 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) price target (up from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,795.36 ($23.62).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,706.60 ($22.45) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,763.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,752.84. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

