BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $4.92 million and $6.02 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.06087795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00058298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00128316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.