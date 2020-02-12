Biffa (LON:BIFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 275 at Peel Hunt

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

BIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Biffa from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 284 ($3.74).

Shares of LON:BIFF traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 295 ($3.88). 805,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,367. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 172.80 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.64. The company has a market cap of $715.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 246.78.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

