Biffa (LON:BIFF) PT Raised to GBX 275

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price target increased by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 277 ($3.64).

LON:BIFF opened at GBX 286 ($3.76) on Wednesday. Biffa has a one year low of GBX 172.80 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $715.00 million and a PE ratio of 36.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 246.78.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

