Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 3,191 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $146.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

