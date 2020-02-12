BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDSI. Piper Sandler began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $155,250.00. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,237,681 shares of company stock worth $38,164,336. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. Research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

