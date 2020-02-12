Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 100.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $331.77. The company had a trading volume of 101,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.50 and its 200 day moving average is $266.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

