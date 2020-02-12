BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIOS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 332,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIOS opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. BioScrip has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 0.39.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

