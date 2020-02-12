BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 595,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 354,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 3.73. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 284,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,959 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

