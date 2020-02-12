BitBar (BTB) Trading Up 7% This Week

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. BitBar has a market cap of $116,439.00 and $230.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00025088 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,499.45 or 1.97776420 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000355 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,766 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.