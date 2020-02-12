BitCoen (BEN) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $56,564.00 and approximately $755.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.02742865 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000091 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,285.59 or 0.98740491 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

