Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.21 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $10,396.91 on exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Hotbit and Coinbase Pro. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $189.37 billion and $42.21 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.34 or 0.04542682 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00742840 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018339 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,214,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

