Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0177

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $325,267.00 and approximately $552.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00713358 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00130581 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00126715 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001937 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

