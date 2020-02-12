Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Cap of $636,757.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, Exrates and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $636,757.00 and $969.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00701920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00129255 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00132171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Nanex, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, Exrates, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

