BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Achieves Market Cap of $16,468.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $16,468.00 and $896,795.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.