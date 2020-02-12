BitRewards (BIT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One BitRewards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, BitRewards has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $40,236.00 and $8.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025133 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00204172 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037600 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000588 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

