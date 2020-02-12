Bitrue Coin (BTR) One Day Volume Tops $863,573.00

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $863,573.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $628.93 or 0.06048882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00120747 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,047,929 tokens. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

