BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $109.74 million and $118.48 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.03487072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00253017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00150521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002942 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.