bitUSD Price Up 30.3% Over Last Week (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00010709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $1,177.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,295,080 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.