BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Exrates. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $24,969.00 and $5,208.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00051762 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitFlip, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.