Blacer Coin (BLCR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025216 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00204220 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037703 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000597 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 79.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.