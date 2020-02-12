Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Black Hills worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Black Hills by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 130.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $149,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

