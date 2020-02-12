Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Blackbaud has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 272,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.32%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

