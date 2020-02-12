Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research firms have commented on BLKB. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,366,000 after buying an additional 95,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 969,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,158,000 after buying an additional 229,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 209,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.90 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

