Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

BLKB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.21. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,366,000 after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.