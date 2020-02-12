BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.1% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $571.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.