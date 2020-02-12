Blakecoin (BLC) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $12,569.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,377.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.73 or 0.02595012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.48 or 0.04545585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00796434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00903222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00117300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009807 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00701920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,719 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

