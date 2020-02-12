BLAST Market Cap Achieves $290,595.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market capitalization of $290,595.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003502 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,110,061 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

