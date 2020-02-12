Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $2.84 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $59,866.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00027453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,544,347 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

