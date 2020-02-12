BlockStamp Price Up 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00009205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and $8,502.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000515 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003258 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,765,327 coins and its circulating supply is 26,222,361 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.