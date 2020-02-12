Bloom Reaches Market Cap of $4.59 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Bloom has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $764.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, TOPBTC and AirSwap. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 114.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.64 or 0.03497366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00254734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00150594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, AirSwap, TOPBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

