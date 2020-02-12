Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIC remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

