Blue Apron (APRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $52.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

APRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $50,305. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

