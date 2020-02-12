Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce sales of $24.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $35.02 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,232%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $40.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.06 million, with estimates ranging from $11.46 million to $60.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.66. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,198.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,808 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,024,000 after buying an additional 41,536 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

