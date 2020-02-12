Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 915 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

FB stock opened at $207.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.81. The stock has a market cap of $590.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

