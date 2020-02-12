BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €56.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.17 ($64.15).

Shares of BNP opened at €53.36 ($62.05) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €51.27 and its 200-day moving average is €47.09. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

