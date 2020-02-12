BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €63.00 ($73.26) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNP. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €55.26 ($64.26).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.27 ($61.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.09. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

